Legit Security Now Offered Through GuidePoint Security

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

As organizations build scalable application security programs, they face many challenges, including enforcing consistent policies across disparate product and application teams and demonstrating compliance to various regulations and security frameworks. GuidePoint Security’s expertise and services, paired with Legit’s platform, will enable joint customers to help strengthen their application security posture without slowing the innovation critical to their bottom line.

Legit’s platform enables security teams, including CISOs, product security leaders, and security architects, to gain comprehensive visibility into risks across the development pipeline from the infrastructure to the application layer. With a crystal-clear view of the development lifecycle, customers ensure the code deployed is secure and compliant. Legit’s capabilities that help companies manage their application security posture include:

SDLC Visibility & Security: Gain a complete view of your software factory, including development assets and security controls; discover unknown assets and activities, such as developers’ use of GenAI code.

Software Supply Chain Security: Automatically discover, analyze, and secure your software supply chain; maintain a continuous inventory of SDLC assets; and produce current software bill of materials (SBOMs).

Compliance: Align regulatory compliance to regulatory compliance and map application security to frameworks such as CISA SSDF, SLSA, FedRAMP and ISO 27001; leverage findings to support internal and external audit requirements.

Application Vulnerability Management: Consolidate findings from multiple AppSec tools and make sense of these results – supported by contextual understanding of the developer environment – to effectively prioritize remediation.

Secrets Detection & Remediation: An AI-powered solution that enables secrets discovery beyond source code, Legit enables organizations to detect, remediate, and prevent secrets exposure across the software development pipeline.