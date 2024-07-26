Leaked accounts increased by 21% in France in Q2 2024

July 2024 by Surfshark

France witnessed 12.8M leaked online user accounts in 2024 so far. The country saw 7M breached accounts in Q2 2024, a 21% increase from the previous quarter’s 5.8M.

In 2024 Q2 Surfshark’s global data breach monitoring tool ranks France as the 3rd most breached country in the world, 5 positions higher than the previous quarter when the country was ranked 8th. Moreover, 54 user accounts were leaked in France every minute in Q2 2024.

More data breach stats in France since 2004:

France is 1st in Western Europe, with 528.1M compromised internet accounts.

A total of 163.9M unique emails were leaked from France.

448.6M passwords were leaked together with French accounts, putting 85% of breached users in danger of account take over that might lead to identity theft, extortion or other cybercrimes.

Statistically, an average French has been affected by data breaches around 8 times, one of the highest rates in the world (excluding countries with smaller than 1M population) (3rd).