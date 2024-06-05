Launch of the Federation of African Digital Businesses (FADB) at GITEX Africa 2024

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Under the aegis of APEBI and with the institutional support of the Kingdom of Morocco, leaders of professional organisations from 8 African countries gathered in Marrakech on 29 and 30 May 2024, as part of the prestigious GITEX Africa. This historic meeting saw the birth of the African Federation of Digital Enterprises (FADB), sealed by the signing of the Marrakech Declaration.

This major initiative marks a decisive turning point for cooperation between public authorities and the private sector, aimed at co-constructing an inclusive digital ecosystem for all African countries.

FADB’s main Commitments

FADB’s founding members have committed to a number of strategic resolutions to effectively address Africa’s digital challenges and maximise growth opportunities in this sector:

1. improving the business climate: optimising the regulatory environment to encourage the development of digital business.

2. Free movement: Support the implementation of the African Union Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons, Goods and Services, which is essential for boosting intra-African trade.

3. Universal Access to Digital Technologies: Guarantee access to basic digital infrastructures, in particular high-speed internet access, for all African citizens.

4. Support for local entrepreneurship: Establishing incubators and accelerators to encourage innovation and support start-ups and digital SMEs.

5. Skills development: Promote training programmes to raise digital skills across all sections of the population, targeting young people, women and people living in rural areas in particular.

6. Digital Financial Inclusion: Extending access to digital financial services for traditionally unbanked populations and strengthening economic resilience.

7. Harmonisation of digital regulations: Facilitate the exchange of cross-border digital services by harmonising rules on data protection and cybersecurity.

8. Promotion of cross-border e-commerce: Stimulate the development of e-commerce platforms to strengthen economic integration and the single market in the AfCFTA.

Next steps

Following this declaration, a committee has been formed to finalise the statutes of FADB, which will be headquartered in Morocco. The invitation is now open to other African professional organisations wishing to join this ambitious initiative.

Founding members of FADB :

FADB’s founding members include influential players in Africa’s ICT sector, represented by leaders committed to a prosperous and inclusive digital future.

List of the 8 ICT professional organisations, founding members of FADB :

1. APEBI du Maroc, represented by Redouane EL HALOUI, Chairman

2. President ATCON of Nigeria, represented by Tony I EMOEKPERE.

3. GOTIC of Côte d’Ivoire, represented by Mohamed SOUNKERE, Representative of Chairman Laurent GNON

4. REPTIC from Cameroon, represented by Dr.-Ing. Pierre-François KAMANOU, President

5. ICT Chamber of Rwanda, represented by Emery RUBAGENGA

6. PROTIC of Guinea-Conakry, represented by Boubacar 55 BARRY, President

7. Congo-Brazza Chamber of Commerce, represented by Paul OBAMBI, President

8. Djibouti Chamber of Commerce , represented by Mahamoud Iddiris Khaireh.