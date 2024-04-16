Launch of the CyberSouth+ project on co-operation on cybercrime and electronic evidence in the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood region

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

On 17-18 April in Lisbon (Portugal), the Council of Europe and the European Union will launch a new project called “CyberSouth+”. The project aims to enhance co-operation on cybercrime and electronic evidence in the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood.

The event will bring together representatives of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine* and Tunisia. The opening remarks will include interventions by H.E Henry Khoury, Minister of Justice of Lebanon, and H.E Mohamed Ben Amor, Director General of the Arab Information & Communication Technologies Organization under the League of Arab States.

With a budget of EUR 3.9 million and a duration of three years, CyberSouth+ will focus on the strengthening of legal frameworks, capacities for investigation, prosecution and adjudication of cybercrime, international co-operation and synergies between criminal justice and cybersecurity institutions.

Addressing the challenges of cybercrime and electronic evidence, while upholding human rights and the rule of law, has become a priority for many countries in the Middle East and North Africa. The Convention on Cybercrime of the Council of Europe (“Budapest Convention”), backed up by capacity building programmes such as CyberSouth+, provides the countries of this region with a framework to address these challenges.

Organised with the support of the Council of Europe North-South Centre, the event will take place at Ismaili Centre in Lisbon (Av. Lusiada 1), starting at 9.30 am on Wednesday 17 April.

* This designation shall not be construed as recognition of a State of Palestine and is without prejudice to the individual positions of Council of Europe and European Union member states on this issue.