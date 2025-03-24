Lasso Launches Automated Red Teaming for Generative AI Security

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Lasso announced the launch of its automated Red Teaming solution as part of the company’s Large Language Model (LLM) security suite. The technology enables organizations to autonomously simulate real-world attacks against their Generative AI tools and applications, identifying vulnerabilities and strengthening their security posture — a significant advancement in a field where many still rely on manual or outdated testing.

As GenAI rapidly becomes one of the most widely adopted technologies, many organizations lack proper benchmarks or methods for securing and testing their LLMs. Lasso’s Red Teaming feature fills this critical gap with comprehensive security testing within pre-deployment and in production environments. This approach empowers enterprises to proactively identify vulnerabilities and implement remediation before potential exploitation, reducing financial and reputational risks.

Real World Application: Llama 3.2 and DeepSeek R1 Analysis

To demonstrate the effectiveness of Red Teaming, Lasso recently conducted an in-depth security assessment of Llama 3.2 and Chinese model DeepSeek R1. The analysis revealed significant differences in each model’s security implementation.

Llama 3.2 demonstrated robust protection against unauthorized use of intellectual property and data leakage. However, it showed notable weaknesses in safeguarding against hallucinations, potentially illegal and criminal activity, and defamatory statements.

DeepSeek implemented robust restrictions exclusively for topics related to China, while leaving virtually all other content domains unprotected. It lacked meaningful guardrails for critical security concerns, including data leak protection and safeguards against AI hallucination and misinformation. This selective approach to safety measures resulted in a model that prioritized political content filtering while remaining vulnerable across numerous other security dimensions.

Key Features

Comprehensive Red-teaming Capabilities

Leverages hundreds of thousands of known attacks collected and created by Lasso’s research team to automate testing for models and applications against GenAI attacks. As an LLM-first and LLM-focused company, Lasso’s dedicated research team provides deep visibility into attacker methodologies, ensuring organizations stay ahead of evolving threats.

Autonomous Attack Simulation with Actionable Remediation

Deploys autonomous agents with simulated malicious intent to continuously discover new attack techniques, creating an ever-evolving repository of threats independent of publicly available datasets—unlike most other tools in the market that rely on online datasets. Rather than simply generating reports that leave remediation to security teams, Lasso provides actionable insights and automated remediation recommendations.

Model Cards

Generates comprehensive reports containing model cards with all detected issues and vulnerabilities categorized by type, along with optimization recommendations and remediation guidance, enabling organizations to put appropriate guardrails in place and maintain a strong security posture for their applications and models.

System Prompt Analysis

Provides thorough assessments of weaknesses in system prompts, enhances them, and automatically generates guardrails, reducing manual effort and time to automate the security process.

Lasso operates at the cutting edge of GenAI protection, safeguarding businesses as they integrate LLMs into their operations. In addition to LLM Red Teaming, the company focuses on content anomaly detection, privacy and data protection, and LLM application security. Through active monitoring of large language model inputs and outputs, Lasso ensures compliance with organizational standards, prevents data leakage, and provides advanced defense mechanisms that guarantee the security and integrity of LLM-based applications.