Lapa Electric selects Fingerprints for India’s First Biometrics-Enabled E-Scooter

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB has partnered with Lapa Electric to bring the best security to two-wheelers and create India’s first biometric-enabled electric scooter (e-scooter).

The use of e-scooters in India has sky-rocketed in recent years, and this growth is expected to continue. In 2023, the penetration rate of e-scooters in India was 13%, yet by 2030 this is projected to grow to 75%.

By replacing traditional physical keys with biometric authentication, only enrolled users will be able to use the e-scooter, drastically reducing the risk of theft. In addition, users won’t have to worry about losing or having their keys stolen anymore as they become the key.

Lapa Electric’s key challenge was to find the smallest sensors that could be integrated into its patented console and throttle system. This is where the engineering collaboration between Fingerprints and Lapa started. Lapa Electric’s e-scooter will integrate Fingerprints’ proven biometric sensor and algorithm. The biometric-enabled e-scooters are presently under vehicle road testing and will be launched in limited numbers by early next year.