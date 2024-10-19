Lantronix Unveils SmartLV

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Lantronix Inc. has launchedSmartLV, powered by the Qualcomm®IQ-615 processor, the first AI-enabled IoT Edge Compute Cellular Gateway. This groundbreaking innovation, designed specifically for low-voltage substations and distribution automation applications in next-generation smart grids, utilities and industrial sectors, will debut atEnlit Europe, Oct. 22–24, 2024, in Milan, Italy.

SmartLV is engineered to revolutionize real-time visibility, control and automation in the energy sector, providing Distribution System Operators (DSOs) with the ability to manage and steer energy precisely when and where it’s needed. Built with advanced cybersecurity protocols and AI capabilities, the SmartLV ensures robust, reliable and secure operations for mission-critical applications, offering unmatched control over low-voltage substations and Distributed Energy Resources (DERs).

AI at the Edge: Transforming Energy Management

With growing demand for smarter and greener energy grids, the SmartLV Gateway empowers DSOs to anticipate and respond to real-time grid conditions, optimizing energy flow and ensuring stability even during peak loads. This AI-driven platform doesn’t just monitor; it enables intelligent energy steering and dynamic decision-making at the edge.

"SmartLV exemplifies the fusion of AI and connectivity in tackling critical challenges within smart grids. Qualcomm®and Lantronix are enabling DSOs to have enhanced control and insights into the distribution network, transforming how energy is delivered and consumed and accelerating the grid transformation in Europe," added Sebastiano Di Filippo, Senior Director of Business Development at Qualcomm Europe Inc.

SmartLV Gateway key features include:

Multi-protocol communication:Seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure via Ethernet, Serial, I/O and Industrial Protocol conversion suites, offering flexibility across legacy and modern systems.

High-speed connectivity:Future-resilient with LTE and 5G-ready high-speed cellular communication for reliable, low-latency operations.

Edge computing for real-time decisions:AI-enabled edge computing that powers low-latency analysis, enabling split-second decision-making directly at the substation.

Advanced cybersecurity:Fortified with Lantronix’s InfiniShield™ security framework to defend against cyber threats, ensuring uninterrupted operations.

Simplified management with Lantronix’sPercepxion™IoT Edge Platform: Offers seamless management with global cellular plans, VPN security and an easy-to-use cloud platform to monitor and control deployments.

Energy Steering Automation:Provides automated, real-time control of DERs based on actual grid conditions to ensure efficient energy flow.

Innovation Fueled by a Long-Standing Collaboration

The SmartLV Gateway is the latest innovation in a 15-year relationship, combining Qualcomm Technologies’ industry-leading AI and connectivity with Lantronix’s expertise in IoT solutions for industrial and smart grid applications.

– Availability

The SmartLV Gateway is scheduled to launch in CY 2025, with some trials beginning at the end of CY 2024 for selected DSOs. For more information or to schedule a demo, visitHall 5, MR10.