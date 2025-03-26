Kyocera commends public sector’s cybersecurity efforts while highlighting need for continued proactive measures

March 2025 by Andrew Smith, Group Chief Information & Strategy Officer (CISO) at Kyocera Cyber

Strong defences, evolving threats, and the cybersecurity skills gap remain key areas to address As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, many public sector organisations across the UK are proactively strengthening their defences to safeguard sensitive data and ensure operational resilience. However, as new reports emerge about critical cyber defence gaps and increasing regulatory pressures, Kyocera Cyber (Part of the Kyocera UK Group) is encouraging businesses and government bodies to maintain their momentum and stay ahead of potential threats.

Andrew Smith, Group Chief Information & Strategy Officer (CISO) at Kyocera Cyber, acknowledged the public sector’s strong progress in cybersecurity, noting key improvements in security frameworks and threat detection. He praised these efforts, stating:

“The UK public sector has made significant progress in releasing budget and placing focus on fortifying its cybersecurity posture, implementing robust security frameworks, and investing in advanced threat detection technologies. These proactive measures demonstrate a strong commitment to protecting national security and public trust. However, as cyber threats grow more sophisticated, it’s essential to continue strengthening these defences and ensure no organisation is left vulnerable.”

Balancing security and privacy in a digital age

The recent hearing in Apple’s legal battle with the UK government over access to encrypted data raises important questions about security and privacy. While efforts to enhance national security are necessary, they must not create weaknesses that cybercriminals can exploit. Smith cautioned:

"Encryption is one of the essential tools we have to protect data. While law enforcement needs ways to investigate cybercrime, weakening encryption could make sensitive information vulnerable to hackers. Any security changes must carefully balance public safety with the need to keep data secure."

Addressing cyber defence gaps

While many public sector organisations have made significant cybersecurity improvements, some still face challenges that require attention. Staying vigilant and continuously strengthening defences is essential to prevent vulnerabilities. Smith emphasised:

“Many public sector bodies are leading the charge in cybersecurity best practices, yet some still face challenges in fully implementing and maintaining comprehensive security strategies. It’s essential to adopt a proactive approach: regular risk assessments, simulation, testing, and continuous monitoring should be standard practice across all organisations.”

Bridging the cybersecurity skills gap

Having skilled professionals is essential for a strong cybersecurity strategy, yet the industry struggles with a shortage of qualified experts, particularly in advanced threat detection and response. While vertical focused managed security service providers (MSSPs) help bridge this gap, investing in hands-on training is key to long-term success. Smith added:

“Developing a strong cybersecurity workforce goes beyond technical training. Organisations in the public sector must invest in real-world, scenario-based learning and awareness to ensure professionals are equipped to respond effectively to evolving threats.”

The road ahead: strengthening defences together

Businesses and public sector organisations must work together, embrace innovation, prioritise continuous education and awareness in cybersecurity best practices. A well-tested Cyber Incident Response Plan, along with managed security services (Manged SOC, MDR) can significantly enhance security postures.

Smith concluded: “The public sector has made great strides in cybersecurity, but the landscape is constantly shifting. A proactive mindset, investment in required technologies, and ongoing training will be key to staying ahead of emerging threats. Cybersecurity is not just an IT issue—it’s a shared responsibility that requires continuous attention and adaptation.”

By maintaining a forward-thinking approach, UK businesses and public sector organisations can continue to build a more secure digital future for all.