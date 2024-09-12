Kong Announces Launch of New Premium Technology Partner Programme

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Kong Inc. unveiled during the company’s annual API Summit, its new Premium Technology Partner Programme, a strategic initiative designed to deepen its engagement with technology partners and foster innovation within its cloud and developer ecosystem. Building on the success of its existing community offerings, the Premium Technology Partner Programme is specifically tailored for integrations and plugins that leverage Kong’s commercial offerings, primarily Kong Konnect and Kong Gateway Enterprise, ensuring that partners can deliver advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises. Under this programme, premium plugins will undergo validation against Kong’s latest software releases, ensuring high-quality, reliable integrations for customers.

Traceable AI, Dynatrace and Confluent will kick off the programme and will leverage it to address the common pain points that joint customers face to solve for API security, observability and data streaming use cases. Partners in the Premium Technology Partner Programme shared:

Customers will benefit from Kong’s expanded developer ecosystem, which will give them access to the latest cutting-edge technologies, more seamless integrations, high-quality support, and enhanced security.

The programme also includes a streamlined pathway for community plugins to transition to the premium tier, acknowledging the contributions of existing partners and encouraging continuous improvement and innovation.

Kong’s approach reflects a broader industry trend towards more collaborative and integrated technology ecosystems. By prioritising partner success and product excellence, Kong continues to lead the way in enabling API-first enterprises.

The Premium Technology Partner Programme kicks off at Kong’s annual API Summit, with the company already identifying the first three key partners for the inaugural premium tier, including industry leaders in API security, observability and data streaming. New partners will be onboarded to this programme over the coming quarters. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance Kong’s offering, driving both innovation and value for Kong’s global customer base.