Klecha & Co. in the sale of Innovery, a company controlled by Wise Equity, to Neverhack

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Klecha & Co., an independent pan-European investment bank specializing in the tech sector, acted as the financial advisor to the shareholders of Innovery and the company itself in the sale of the latter to NEVERHACK, a French group operating in Information Technology and specializing in cybersecurity.

Founded in 2001 and controlled since 2019 by Wise Equity through the Wisequity IV fund, Innovery is a multinational cybersecurity services company with offices in Italy, Spain, Mexico, and the USA. The services include consulting, integration and managed services (SOC and NOC). With the support of Wise Equity, the company has grown both in Italy and internationally, completing the acquisitions of Proxy in 2019, Obiectivo in 2020, NB Service & Security in 2021, and Open3S in 2022. Today, the company has over 400 employees spread across Southern Europe, Latin America and North America and serves more than 200 clients, including major operators in finance, industry, public services and administrations, energy, retail, and telecommunications.

With the acquisition of Innovery, NEVERHACK will continue its growth strategy, reinforcing its leadership position in the cybersecurity market, accelerating international expansion in Southern Europe and the Americas and strengthening its "one-stop-shop for cyber" offering to its clients.