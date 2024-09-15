Keysight Technologies, Inc. announces that its Riscure Security Solutions, has successfully worked with Autotalks to test the security of a vehicle-to-everything (V2X)

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keysight Technologies, Inc. announces that its device security research lab, Riscure Security Solutions, has successfully worked with Autotalks to test the security of a vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication solution under the Common Criteria certification program. This achievement marks the first V2X chipset with an embedded hardware security module to receive Common Criteria certification.

Advancing V2X Security

As V2X technology gains traction among vehicle and road equipment manufacturers, and relevant government bodies, the security of this ecosystem is pivotal. The V2X protection profile within the Common Criteria methodology is expected to become one of the first standards promoted to the EU Cybersecurity Certification framework. This work is done according to the requirements of the EU Cyber Resilience Act within the EUCC framework. This upcoming regulation mandates security throughout a product’s lifecycle, from development to retirement. It will apply to a wide range of software and connected devices sold within the EU, regardless of where they are manufactured. To comply, manufacturers must rigorously test their V2X solutions against the most advanced security standards, anticipating future requirements.

Keysight’s Comprehensive Testing Approach

Keysight tested Autotalks’ SECTON/CRATON2 embedded V2X Hardware Security Module (HSM) under the Common Criteria standard. This product addresses the need for secure communication between various devices in a V2X ecosystem by integrating the secure element cost-effectively. The successful security certification of this solution proves that the necessary security mechanisms are in place to avoid tampering with such communication. The successful certification of a vehicle-to-everything solution under the Common Criteria standard proves that the most stringent security requirements are attainable in the automotive industry, even for small and medium enterprises.

By expanding its range of solutions for the automotive industry, Keysight combines its leading expertise in functional testing with extensive device security knowledge from Riscure Security Solutions. The collaboration with Autotalks demonstrates Keysight ability to deliver results in the most demanding environment for customers working on innovative solutions in various industries.