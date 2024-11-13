Keysight Enables Samsung Electronics to Validate FiRa® 2.0 Secure Ranging Test Cases

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keysight Technologies, Inc. has enabled Samsung Electronics to validate FiRa ® 2.0 secure test cases on its Exynos Connect U100 chipset. This was achieved using Keysight’s Ultra-Wideband (UWB) test solution, which meets the requirements needed for physical layer conformance testing.

UWB is a low-energy radio technology used for short-range and high-bandwidth communications over a wide spectrum. In dense and challenging environments, it provides better precision, reliability, security, and power consumption performance than other communication technologies. UWB devices must be designed to ensure that they are secure from physical layer attacks. The FiRa 2.0 test specification introduces test cases to check the robustness of products against certain PHY layer attack scenarios.

To enable device manufacturers to meet the stringent testing requirements for UWB devices, Keysight integrated the secure-ranging test cases defined by FiRa 2.0 in its solution. With this tool, Samsung can perform fully automated secure-ranging test scenarios on its U100 chipset.

Key benefits of the UWB test solution include:

Enhanced Radio frequency (RF) performance: ensures optimal RF performance of the UWB device.

Precise Positioning: automated time of flight (ToF) and angle of arrival (AoA) tests to enhance and secure UWB device positioning for improved performance and accuracy.

Improved reliability and security: ensures conformity and security of the UWB device utilizing automated FiRa PHY layer conformance tests against the FiRa 2.0 Technical and Test Specifications, covering the secure-ranging test scenarios.

Acceleration of UWB device manufacturing: speeds up RF validation on the production line, increasing productivity.

Supports future UWB solutions: support for the next generation of UWB technology (802.15.4ab) ensures long-term compatibility.