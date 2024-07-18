KenCast chosen by R4 Integration, Inc.

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Aircrews following some of the world’s worst weather will be able to send real-time critical weather information, including video, back to base from the center of tropical cyclones uninterrupted with KenCast software.

KenCast, a provider of content delivery solutions, has partnered with R4 Integration, Inc. (R4), contracted by the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, to enhance data transmission capabilities for the renowned Hurricane Hunters.

The announcement comes during the Atlantic hurricane season, expected to be the most active on record and which has already produced the Category-5 Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Storm Alberto.

This project is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) mission to improve hurricane forecasting and preparedness. Specifically, the Hurricane Hunters, operating under the 403rd Wing, are tasked with surveillance of tropical storms and hurricanes across the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico, and the central Pacific Ocean. Their crucial missions, flown on Super Hercules (WC-130J) aircraft, aid the National Hurricane Center in Miami and support the vital role of the NOAA in forecasting and tracking severe weather events.

The data the aircraft captures includes high-resolution images of the eye wall and the eye of the hurricane, as well as wind speed, pressure, temperature, and humidity measurements. However, the storm itself creates such adverse conditions that the Hurricane Hunters were unable to transmit the information in real time, instead having to transfer it after completing each mission, which typically lasted up to 11 hours.

"This is a challenging and critical task, as delivering the data in real time can help save lives and property by improving the accuracy and timeliness of hurricane warnings and advisories", said R4 President John Parsley, who became aware of KenCast’s content delivery technology on recommendation from NOAA. NOAA relies upon KenCast solutions for GEONETCast, its global network of satellite-based data dissemination systems that provide environmental data to users around the world.

"We were impressed by KenCast’s track record and reputation in the industry. Through testing we were able to validate that their solution aligns with our critical communication needs for our uniquely demanding requirements", added Mr. Parsley.

KenCast has been serving customers such as NOAA, the US military, and other government and commercial entities with its patented Fazzt® software technology for decades. Fazzt ensures secure, reliable and flawless delivery of mission critical data over satellite and terrestrial networks, even in the most challenging environments and through extended outages. Fazzt offers a complete delivery system that adapts to various scenarios with minimal modification. This enables the near real-time transmission of mission-critical weather readings to ground stations.

"This has been an incredibly rewarding project and we are honored to support R4 and the Hurricane Hunters in their vital mission to gather crucial weather data," said Dr. Henrik Axelsson, CEO of KenCast. "It is gratifying to know that our technology will enable faster data dissemination for improved hurricane prediction for quicker warnings that enhance public safety and welfare."

KenCast’s technology is due to be installed with the aircraft in Q3 2024.