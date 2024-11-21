Keepit welcomes Fahad Qureshi as new VP of Sales for Americas and ANZ regions

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keepit is announced the appointment of Fahad Qureshi as the new Vice President of Sales for America and ANZ. In his new role, Qureshi will spearhead Keepit’s growth across these crucial regions, bringing his deep sales expertise and strategic vision to accelerate Keepit’s footprint in the Americas and beyond.

Qureshi joins Keepit from Lumafield, where he served as Head of Sales. Prior to Lumafield, he was at Qumulo, a leader in file data management for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, where he dedicated nearly eight years to growing the company’s enterprise presence. With additional experience from key roles at Maginatics and GroupLogic, Qureshi brings over 15 years of industry knowledge, including a track record in building scalable, cloud-based data solutions and driving revenue growth across the globe.

The addition of Qureshi underscores Keepit’s commitment to strengthening its presence in America and ANZ, regions that hold a significant strategic focus for the company. Qureshi’s goal is clear: To build on Keepit’s success and establish the Americas as a leading market for Keepit’s cloud-native data protection solutions. His approach is centered on creating a partner-first organization, expanding Keepit’s team, and delivering reliable, scalable data security to enterprises across industries.

With ambitious growth targets, Qureshi aims to triple Keepit’s US-based ARR, expand the company’s partner network, and position Keepit as the primary choice for data protection among enterprises in the Americas.