Keeper Unveils Revamped Browser Extension to Improve Usability
May 2024 by Marc Jacob
Keeper Security announces the rollout of an upgraded User Interface (UI) for its browser extension – now available across all supported browsers. With a modernized design and simplified process of finding and creating records for users, the refreshed UI is a continuation of Keeper’s ongoing UI enhancements throughout its entire line of solutions. The updated browser extension features a range of improvements tailored to meet the evolving needs of users, which were guided by Voice of the Customer (VoC) feedback.
Key highlights of the revamped UI include:
• Effortless Record Management: Records now appear directly on the extension homepage, allowing for quick access and a streamlined user experience.
• Enhanced Search Functionality: Users can easily search and find records using improved search capabilities, including new sorting options and filters by type.
• Simplified Record Creation: With one-click record creation and "quick adding" functionality, users can effortlessly generate new records, accelerating the process.
• Improved Account Visibility: A dropdown feature enables users with multiple accounts to seamlessly navigate between them, enhancing accessibility.