Vulnérabilités

Product Reviews

Keeper Unveils Revamped Browser Extension to Improve Usability

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security announces the rollout of an upgraded User Interface (UI) for its browser extension – now available across all supported browsers. With a modernized design and simplified process of finding and creating records for users, the refreshed UI is a continuation of Keeper’s ongoing UI enhancements throughout its entire line of solutions. The updated browser extension features a range of improvements tailored to meet the evolving needs of users, which were guided by Voice of the Customer (VoC) feedback.

Key highlights of the revamped UI include:

• Effortless Record Management: Records now appear directly on the extension homepage, allowing for quick access and a streamlined user experience.
• Enhanced Search Functionality: Users can easily search and find records using improved search capabilities, including new sorting options and filters by type.
• Simplified Record Creation: With one-click record creation and "quick adding" functionality, users can effortlessly generate new records, accelerating the process.
• Improved Account Visibility: A dropdown feature enables users with multiple accounts to seamlessly navigate between them, enhancing accessibility.


Security Vulnerability

