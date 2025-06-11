Keeper Security Named Overall Leader on GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Password Management

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Keeper Security announces its placement as the Overall Leader in GigaOm’s Radar Report for Enterprise Password Management for the fourth consecutive year. With this designation, Keeper is proud to represent the balance between GigaOm’s highlighted traits of maturity and innovation, as well as feature and platform capabilities.

Vendors are rated on key features that differentiate their solutions, emerging features to show how well each vendor implements capabilities that are not yet mainstream, as well as business criteria to provide insight into the nonfunctional requirements that factor into a purchase decision and determine a solution’s impact on an organization. Keeper received four- or five-star ratings for all key features – including passwordless support, Identity Provider (IdP) integration and user experience – as well as business criteria like cost, ease of use and scalability.

GigaOm highlights Keeper’s key differentiators in the report, such as Keeper Password Manager’s excellent passwordless support and seamless IdP integrations, which streamline deployment and user onboarding. Furthermore, the report highlights Keeper’s fine-grained policy controls that allow administrators to manage and share access with precision, as well as our powerful secrets manager and broader PAM offerings, such as OT security, secure vendor access, zero-trust network access and Remote Browser Isolation, all integrated within the password vault.

Keeper’s strengths were listed as:

• Passwordless support: Keeper offers a fully passwordless experience by integrating with Single Sign-On (SSO) and biometric authentication, allowing users to access their vault without a master password.

• IdP integration: Keeper provides robust pre-built integrations with a wide array of identity providers, supporting any SAML 2.0-based IdP for dynamic user provisioning. It also offers SCIM support and compatibility with major platforms like Entra ID, Okta, Google Workspace and more for seamless deployment and automated user management.

• User experience: Keeper enhances user experience with intuitive dashboards and robust risk monitoring tools for both administrators and end users. Admins gain insights into security posture and compliance through the Risk Management Dashboard, while users benefit from personalized dashboards – all supported across various devices and assistive technologies.

Keeper’s zero-trust and zero-knowledge security architecture is unmatched in protecting sensitive information and preventing data breaches. For over a decade, Keeper has remained committed to delivering world-class cybersecurity solutions with a transparent approach to security.