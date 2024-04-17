Keeper Security Empowers Users with Integrated Passphrase Generator

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security announces the addition of a passphrase generator to Keeper Web Vault with support on mobile and for the browser extension coming soon. The release also includes an update to the existing password generator which provides users with new options to meet specific password requirements. In addition to being able to include uppercase letters, numbers and symbols, users can now select specific symbols to include or omit, based on the requirements of the website they’re creating the password for.

Protecting sensitive information is critical in today’s interconnected world and the widespread use of weak and repeated passwords leaves many individuals and organizations inadequately protected against increasingly pervasive and sophisticated cyber threats. Keeper’s integrated password and passphrase generator makes it simple to create strong, unique credentials for every account. And with Keeper’s fine-grained administrator controls, organizations can enforce general password and passphrase policies, in addition to character-specific policies for specific websites and applications.

Passphrases offer several advantages over conventional passwords, including being longer and inherently more complex, but easier to remember. Passphrases consist of multiple words strung together. The more words a passphrase is made up of, the longer it is and the more difficult it is for a cybercriminal to crack. Passwords, on the other hand, consist of a string of characters. To properly secure an account, it is recommended that passwords be at least 16 characters long and include a random combination of letters, numbers and symbols. However, because people often attempt to remember traditional passwords on their own, they are often weak or reused across multiple accounts.

Keeper’s new passphrase generator is incorporated within the existing password generator and allows users and admins to choose which generator they prefer to use or enforce for their organization. Keeper’s generator leverages the Electronic Frontier Foundation’s recommended wordlist containing 7,776 words, which has been sanitized to remove any offensive words. Users can generate cryptographically secure passphrases tailored to their specific requirements including how many words it contains, the type of separator used, and whether it includes numbers and capital letters. The process to generate and store passphrases with Keeper is the same as passwords and passkeys, providing a seamless user experience.

Key benefits of the passphrase generator include:

Enhanced security- Generates strong and unique passphrases resistant to brute-force attacks and password-related cyber threats.

Customization options- Passphrases can be tailored to meet specific security requirements, including length, character types and complexity.

Simplified approach- An intuitive interface allows users to easily and seamlessly generate passphrases for their accounts.

The integration of a passphrase generator support reinforces Keeper’s dedication to empowering its users with the tools they need to stay one step ahead of malicious actors and evolving cyber threats.