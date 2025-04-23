Keeper Security announces the launch of Browser Extension 17.1.

Keeper Security announces the launch of Browser Extension 17.1. The significant update to Keeper’s award-winning cybersecurity software brings enhanced autofill customization to its browser extension, along with expanded PAM capabilities and a new AI-powered tool to improve issue resolution.

Snapshot Tool for Faster Issue Resolution

To improve autofill accuracy, Keeper is introducing the Snapshot Tool, an AI-powered solution that allows users to securely report autofill issues on internal or custom websites – without exposing sensitive data. Users can enable the Snapshot Tool through the browser extension’s settings. The tool captures a structured HTML snapshot of a webpage, excluding any login credentials or sensitive information. Users can preview the data before submitting it to Keeper, ensuring full transparency and control.

This enhancement enables Keeper’s engineering team to diagnose and resolve autofill issues in minutes, without having to wait for a new browser extension release - all while maintaining our industry-leading security. Machine learning is used to continuously enhance KeeperFill’s accuracy based on anonymized web structure data submitted via the Snapshot Tool.

Greater Autofill Precision With Advanced Record Settings

We’ve introduced two key updates for fine-tuned autofill behavior:

Overwrite Field Content: Users can now choose whether data stored in custom fields autofills into pre-populated fields on websites, offering more flexibility in managing forms.

Autofill on Subsequent Pages: This option allows users to prevent autofill from being triggered on multiple pages within a site, reducing the risk of accidental entries.

These enhancements give users granular control over how KeeperFill interacts with web forms, ensuring a seamless and secure autofill experience. These settings are especially useful in complex login flows and enterprise applications, where pre-filled fields or multi-step forms require more control.

Expanded Privileged Access Management Support

As businesses face growing cybersecurity threats, managing privileged credentials efficiently and securely is more critical than ever. KeeperFill 17.1 now supports additional PAM record types, including Remote Browser, Directory, Database, Machine and User records, allowing IT administrators and security teams to manage high-risk credentials directly within the browser while maintaining zero-trust security principles.

KeeperPAM is Keeper’s next-generation privileged access management solution that secures and manages access to critical resources – including servers, web applications, databases and workloads. The platform consolidates password management, secrets management, connection management, zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation into a unified, cloud-based platform with robust security controls and zero-knowledge encryption.

Solving a Critical Industry Need

Traditional autofill tools often lack customization, leading to form errors and security risks. KeeperFill 17.1 solves these challenges by providing precision controls, privileged access security and an intelligent autofill improvement system.

Browser Extension 17.1 empowers organizations with advanced autofill controls and expanded PAM capabilities, delivering greater security and efficiency in credential management. By enhancing autofill precision and privileged access security, this update helps businesses maintain a zero-trust security posture while streamlining workflows.