Keeper Security and immixGroup Join Forces To Secure the Public Sector

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Keeper Security has announced a strategic collaboration with immixGroup, a trusted provider of IT solutions for the U.S. public sector. This collaboration is designed to provide robust cybersecurity protection to federal, state, local government agencies and higher education institutions, offering advanced PAM and password management solutions to safeguard critical data and infrastructure.

As cyber threats continue to grow in sophistication, public sector organizations are increasingly turning to modern, secure platforms to protect sensitive data. KeeperPAM® is a comprehensive, cloud-based solution, providing a unified approach to securing privileged accounts, passwords, secrets and remote access. Keeper will leverage immixGroup’s deep expertise in serving the public sector, and together, enable organizations to adopt Keeper’s innovative cybersecurity tools at scale.

Keeper and immixGroup will focus on expanding the availability of KeeperPAM to federal, state, local and higher education institutions, supporting organizations in helping meet rigorous cybersecurity requirements, such as compliance with FedRAMP, FISMA and other federal standards. Keeper Security’s powerful solutions will be easily accessible through immixGroup, helping public sector entities safeguard privileged accounts and sensitive information.

KeeperPAM’s features include password and secrets management, session management and advanced remote browser isolation, all designed to reduce the risk of credential-based breaches. With tools for enforcing least-privilege policies, real-time monitoring and detailed audit trails, KeeperPAM ensures organizations can maintain strong access controls and comply with stringent regulatory frameworks.

This collaboration is a timely response to the increased focus on securing government and educational institutions, which are often targeted by sophisticated cyber attacks. By integrating KeeperPAM with immixGroup solutions, public sector organizations can enhance their overall security posture while simplifying access management and improving compliance.