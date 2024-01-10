Keeper® Streamlines Compliance Processes With Granular Sharing Enforcements

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security announces Granular Sharing Enforcements will soon be available for all products in the Keeper® platform. Granular Sharing enables administrators to enforce detailed creating and sharing permissions at the user level. By implementing these permissions, organizations can ensure employees only have access to the resources necessary for their roles, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access, data breaches and lateral movement within a network.

Keeper’s added Granular Sharing Enforcement policies provide more detailed restrictions that administrators can apply to users for both creating and sharing records. Most employees do not need access to all of the data or functionalities within an organization, and many industries and geographical regions have specific regulations and compliance requirements regarding data protection and privacy, including HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS and SOX. Granular permission controls enable organizations to align with local and industry regulations by allowing them to define and enforce access policies. This helps in ensuring the organization is compliant with industry standards and legal requirements.

Key features of Keeper’s Granular Sharing Enforcements include:

• Auditing: Keeper provides clear alerting and reporting on over 100 different event types.

• Version control: Only a small subset of users have permissions to update or share records, helping teams ensure information is consistent and accurate.

• Seamless access on any device: Keeper provides the same user experience across platforms, ensuring cross functionality and ease of use, whether on web, desktop or mobile.

• Encryption: Keeper provides secure sharing with elliptic curve encryption, ensuring cybercriminals cannot intercept passwords or other shared records in transit.

Keeper Administrators can easily customize permissions to best suit the compliance needs of their organization. Administrators modify permissions in the Enforcement Policies section of the Admin Console for the chosen role by selecting Creating and Sharing. Most permissions are activated by default for maximum security. Enforcements have been designed to be simple and powerful, allowing admins to choose the appropriate settings for their unique needs.

Granular Sharing Enforcements will be available for all sharing needs within Keeper’s Enterprise Password Manager, Keeper Secrets Manager and KeeperPAM. With Keeper’s zero-knowledge password management and security platform, IT administrators have complete visibility into employee password practices, enabling them to monitor password use and enforce password security policies, including strong, unique passwords, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), and other security policies. Keeper Secrets Manager® is a fully managed cloud-based, zero-knowledge platform for securing infrastructure secrets such as API keys, database passwords, access keys, certificates and any type of confidential data.

Its latest offering, KeeperPAM™, provides next-generation Privileged Access Management (PAM) that is disrupting the traditional PAM market. KeeperPAM delivers enterprise-grade password, secrets and privileged connection management within a unified SaaS platform that is cost-effective, easy to use and simple to deploy. KeeperPAM enables least-privilege access with zero-trust and zero-knowledge security. Enterprises select Keeper because of its strong security architecture, ability to support federated and passwordless authentication with any identity provider, seamless integration into on-premises, cloud or hybrid environments and ease of use across desktop and mobile devices.