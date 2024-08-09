Jamf launches Global Partner Program

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Jamf announced the launch of its new Global Partner Program to accelerate the growth of partners helping organizations harness the power of Apple.

The Jamf Global Partner Program reaches partners in over 70 countries worldwide. The program leverages a points-based system that rewards partners and equips them with the necessary resources they need to grow their businesses while helping organizations of all industries and sizes to succeed with Apple.

By introducing a points-based program, Jamf removes any program complexities while still offering the right benefits to the right partners at the right time, based on their unique value propositions and business models. Partners are able to accumulate points through identified investment actions (such as completing sales trainings and certifications) in addition to performance actions (such as closing deals that directly drive revenue).

With clear tier definitions and access to Jamf’s wide range of tools, content and enablement resources available in the new partner portal, “Jamf Partner Hub”, advancing from one tier to the next is simple, rewarding and impactful to Jamf partners. The Partner Hub is the “one-stop shop” for Jamf’s partner community, offering them the ability to monitor deal registration status, check on upcoming customer renewals, complete training certifications and a host of other co-selling functionality.