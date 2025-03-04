Jamf announces intent to acquire Identity Automation

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Jamf announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Identity Automation. Identity Automation is a dynamic identity and access management (IAM) platform for industries that are defined by frequent role adjustments, such as education and healthcare. Identity Automation’s comprehensive and advanced IAM platform automates identity and access management workflows to significantly reduce IT burden and enhance the user experience. With Identity Automation, Jamf will combine identity with device access in one unique solution, helping ensure secure devices and application access.

A dynamic identity is defined as a role that frequently changes and therefore requires adjustments to access. One such industry where dynamic identity management is a key challenge is in K-12 education. Educators and their students have dynamic identities where their roles and access frequently change based on class, grade, school, and district. Identity Automation’s platform continuously adjusts access, device, and security policies based on real-time factors like schedules, shift changes, rosters, location, role and grade changes. By integrating dynamic identity management, Jamf can deliver one comprehensive security solution to benefit schools and other industries that rely on mobile-centric and deskless workflows, such as healthcare, retail, aviation, and field services.

Identity Automation’s key product capabilities are delivered through its cloud-based IAM platform, RapidIdentity, and include:

• Identity Lifecycle Management - end-to-end lifecycle management automates provisioning, role assignments, and de-provisioning with real-time updates from HR and Student Information Systems, reducing IT workload.

• Access Governance - policy-driven configurations control who has access to systems and data, ensuring only the right people can access sensitive information at the right time.

• Authentication - customizable multi-factor authentication policies with role-based access, Single Sign-On (SSO), and rostering capabilities to provide frictionless access to digital learning materials.

Identity Automation’s dynamic role-based access offers unique workflows tailored to its core audiences in Education and Healthcare. These market segments encompass various role types that differ based on specific requirements. By implementing a flexible system that adapts to these role variations, customers can dynamically manage, synchronize, and authenticate appropriate access to the necessary systems, ensuring that access aligns with the individual’s current role and preference.

While Identity Automation operates as a standalone solution, it also has the flexibility to integrate with other identity and SSO solutions. It can support SSO, user provisioning, and authentication with solutions like Okta, Clever, and ClassLink, integrate with Microsoft Active Directory (AD) for authentication and MFA, and enable federation and SSO access for Google’s cloud-based applications.

Details Regarding the Proposed Acquisition

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Jamf will acquire Identity Automation for approximately $215.0 million in cash consideration, subject to customary adjustments as set forth in the purchase agreement. The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal adviser to Jamf. Macquarie Capital served as exclusive financial adviser to Identity Automation and McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal adviser to Identity Automation. Identity Automation was previously a portfolio company of Spotlight Equity Partners, a private equity firm investing in and helping scale growth software companies.