Jamf Announces Additions of CISO, Andrew Smeaton, and Global Vice President of Channel & Alliances, Marc Botham

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Smeaton brings over 25 years of global information security experience, navigating complex, multi-stakeholder environments across Europe, North America, and the Middle East. As the CISO at Jamf, Smeaton will focus on Jamf’s information security vision and approach, and champion Jamf’s security platform in the market. Responsible for leading a global team of information security professionals, Smeaton excels in aligning security with business goals, developing proactive risk management cultures, and implementing security strategies from inception to execution.



Smeaton comes to Jamf after serving as CISO of Afiniti, and previously held CISO roles at DataRobot, MIB Group, The Saudi Investment Bank, and more. His extensive skill set includes security risk management, program development, regulatory compliance, and cloud security, complemented by a strong IT background and numerous certifications, including CISSP, CISA, and CISM.





Joining Jamf as the Global Vice President of Channel and Alliances, Botham brings over 25 years of experience in the channel, most recently as the Head of the EMEA Channel of Docusign. Recognized as CRN’s 2022 Channel Chief of the Year, Botham will be responsible for developing and implementing partner strategies on a global scale, designing channel programs that enable Jamf to establish substantive growth markets aligned with Jamf’s strategic partner ecosystem, and positioning Jamf as the Apple Enterprise Management solution provider.



The hires of Smeaton and Botham come on the heels of Jamf’s inclusion in PEOPLE Magazine as the #45 ranked organization in the Companies that Care list, and Jamf’s announcement of its new Global Partner Program.