Ivanti Research Finds Social Engineering is a Common Entry Point in Warehouse Cyberattacks

November 2024 by Ivanti

Ivanti released its latest report on Supply Chain and Warehouse Trends in 2024 and Beyond, which reveals the state of the industry, key insights from insiders and trends to watch.

© Diego Cervo

According to Ivanti research, 32% of warehouse respondents report that social engineering is one of the most-used entry points in warehouse cyberattacks – tied with software vulnerabilities (32%) and followed by devices (19%). As the backbone of the supply chain, a cyberattack on a warehouse can result in major consequences such as significant operational downtime, damage to a company’s reputation and financial losses. Given the vast amount of data warehouses possess, hackers may also obtain access to sensitive customer information, impacting trust and loyalty. Despite these risks, according to supply chain managers, cybersecurity is a top concern for only 58% of warehouses, while 13% do not view it as a concern at all.

“The supply chain industry has been slow to adapt to the evolving cybersecurity landscape. With the rise of warehouse modernization, the proliferation of IoT devices and the growing rate of cybercriminals targeting this industry, the risk of damaging cyberattacks has significantly increased. Without adaptation, the supply chain industry won’t have the resilience needed to address looming threats,” said Daren Goeson, SVP Product Management, Unified Endpoint Management at Ivanti. “Warehouse and supply chain managers must adopt a multilayered approach, utilizing advanced training and unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions to help mitigate or prevent human error.”

Key findings from the report include the following:

• Budget Priorities & Strategies

o The top budget priorities for supply chain managers are sourcing and procurement (41%), workforce productivity (40%), automation technologies (39%), and lowering operating costs (39%). However, none of these priorities will function properly in the event of a significant cyberattack. This emphasizes the urgent need for supply chain managers to prioritize cybersecurity in their overall strategies.

• Modern Warehouses: A Recruitment and Retention Tool

o Warehouse workers are drawn to modern warehouses equipped with robots and AI that can automate mundane tasks and help them achieve KPI targets efficiently. While only 39% of managers recognize the significant impact of new technology and modern devices on recruiting and retaining employees, almost all (94%) supply chain workers who use technology like automation, AMRs and AI believe that these tools enhance their productivity and efficiency. Additionally, 35% view robotic automation as a promising solution to address worker shortages in warehouses.

Ivanti conducted a survey in 2024, with 800 supply chain professionals from multiple countries, including the US, UK, France and Germany. Respondents had to work in a supply chain, manufacturing and/or warehouse setting.