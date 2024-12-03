Ivanti Research Finds Phishing Tops List of Growing Cyber Threats, Fueled by GenAI

December 2024 by Ivanti

Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, released its latest report, Generative AI and Cybersecurity: Risk and Reward, which explores how organizations are navigating the complexities of generative AI (GenAI) in the realm of cybersecurity, highlighting both the opportunities and challenges it presents.

GenAI is a powerful tool that can be used by security teams to protect organizations, however, it can also be used by malicious actors, making phishing-related attacks a growing and concerning threat vector. Ivanti’s research revealed that when asked which threats are increasing in severity due to GenAI, phishing was the top response (45%) among survey participants. Although training is a crucial part of a multi-layered cyber defense, many organizations have not adapted their training strategies to address AI-powered threats. In fact, 57% of organizations say they use anti-phishing training to protect themselves from sophisticated social-engineering attacks, but only 32% believe that such training is "very effective."

"As GenAI continues to evolve, so must the understanding of its implications for cybersecurity," said Robert Grazioli, Chief Information Officer at Ivanti. “Undoubtedly, GenAI equips cybersecurity professionals with powerful tools, but it also provides attackers with advanced capabilities. To counter this, new strategies are needed to prevent malicious AI from becoming a dominant threat. This report helps equip organizations with the insights needed to stay ahead of advanced threats and safeguard their digital assets effectively."

Key findings from the report include the following:

• Bridging the Gap Between IT and Security Data: GenAI has the potential to help security teams enhance threat detection, improve predictive capabilities and facilitate real-time responses to emerging threats. To deliver on its immense promise, GenAI requires real-time, highly accessible data, yet 72% report that their IT and security data remain isolated in silos.

• Diverging Views on AI’s Impact: Although GenAI gives tremendous power to threat actors, a notable 90% of respondents believe that GenAI benefits security teams as much as, if not more than it benefits threat actors. But curiously, security professionals are much more likely — 6x more likely, in fact — to say AI tools will primarily benefit employers, not employees.

• GenAI can Aid in the Security Talent Shortage: A 2024 study from ISC2 finds a gap of 4.8 million cyber professionals worldwide needed to secure companies. Ivanti’s research shows that 1 in 3 security professionals cite a lack of skill and talent as a major challenge. GenAI can help close the talent gap by making teams more productive, but companies must invest in upskilling their cybersecurity teams.

Ivanti surveyed over 14,500 executives, IT and security professionals and office workers to understand how organizations manage AI in cybersecurity and the necessary processes, technology and talent to enhance defenses.