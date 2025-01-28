iPRONICS Raises € 20M in Series A

January 2025 by Marc Jacob

iPronics announced a 20M€ series A. This funding will accelerate the deployment of iPronics Optical Networking Engine (ONE), in AI data centers, enabling fast, scalable and high-bandwidth communication for energy-efficient AI. This investment is led by Triatomic Capital, with participation from Fine Structure Ventures and Bosch Ventures, Amadeus Capital Partners and Criteria Venture Tech.

Current AI datacenters use electronic switches that must be replaced as bandwidth needs to grow, limiting GPUs per server and creating fixed infrastructure that hinders efficient GPU utilization. Optical networking is the solution.

iPronics ONE technology offers an optically switched fabric for AI architectures, enabling on-the-fly topology adaptation and extending programmability to physical layer connections. It provides 1000x faster reconfiguration vs other optic based approaches, lossless operation, lower cost-per-port, and higher reliability due to its solid-state chip design.

Peter Zhou, General Partner at Triatomic Capital said, "iPronics has the unique technology and team to advance photonics adoption in data centers and AI clusters. We believe network fabrics operating entirely at the speed of light are essential to the next-generation compute stack. We are excited to support iPronics’ efforts to accelerate next-gen AI infrastructure performance".

Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Director of Bosch Ventures, commented, "We believe iPronics is well-positioned to lead the rapidly expanding use of Optical Circuit Switches (OCS) in AI Data Centers market, which will increasingly rely on optical networks".

Dr. Josué J. López, Next gen computing lead at Fine Structure Ventures and photonics expert, added, "This investment aligns with our focus on next gen computing driving innovation. We are very impressed by the photonics team at iPronics and the OCS solution they have developed. FSV sees strong synergies between iPronics’ expertise and our strengths in deep-tech companies".

This funding marks a significant milestone for iPronics validating the potential of its technology to transform the data center landscape.