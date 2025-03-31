Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

iPronics launched its Optical Networking Engine, ONE-32

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

iPronics launched its Optical Networking Engine, ONE-32, an Optical Circuit Switch (OCS) product based on silicon photonics. Tailored for AI workloads and energy-efficient cloud infrastructure, the ONE-32 delivers ultra-low latency, massive scalability, and groundbreaking cost efficiency, transforming data center networking.

Targeting both scale up and scale out applications for AI clusters and high-performance computing data centers, ONE-32 enables failure-resilient interconnects and programmable Layer 1 topologies.
With AI driving data rates to double annually, traditional electrical packet switches (EPS) falter, burdened by power-intensive optical-electrical-optical conversions and rigid designs. The ONE-32, a 32-port OCS, leverages a CMOS- silicon photonics platform to eliminate these inefficiencies, cutting switch power consumption by up to 50% by halving the quantity of transceivers required compared to EPS. It offers a flat O-band response, near-zero latency (<30 ns), and rapid reconfiguration (<300 µs).

Availability
Available from May 2025, ONE-32 advances iPronics’ vision of optical innovation to enable a future proof AI Data Center network.


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 