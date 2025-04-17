Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Malware Update

iPhone AI app leaked 55,000 NSFW user stories – and emails too

April 2025 by CyberNews

What happens in your AI-generated erotica app… apparently doesn’t stay there.

Cybernews researchers discovered that Novel AI: Book Creator – an iOS app with nearly 2,000 App Store reviews – exposed over 55,000 user-generated stories, some of them heavily NSFW, along with customer support emails and personal data via a misconfigured Firebase database.

Why it matters:
• Blackmail bait: exposed stories + email addresses = a sextortion goldmine
• Hardcoded secrets: the app also leaks keys, tokens, and IDs that could give attackers backend access
• Silent devs: the developers have yet to respond, even months after disclosure
• Systemic problem: 71% of the 156,000 iOS apps we analysed leak at least one secret
“When adult content gets leaked, it’s more than a privacy issue – it’s a weapon for threat actors,” says Aras Nazarovas, lead researcher behind this research.

This is part of a much broader issue: our team analyzed 156,080 randomly selected iOS apps (around 8% of the App Store) and found that 71% expose sensitive data.


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 