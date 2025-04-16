Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Malware Update

iOS Photo Vault app leaked user data in real time

April 2025 by CyberNews

The iOS app Photo Vault, designed to protect private content, has leaked user data in real time due to a misconfigured, passwordless Firebase database.

What was exposed:
• Metadata from 17,000 photo albums
• 56 password entries
• 81 private notes, some labeled “passwords”
Because of this flaw, attackers could watch as users uploaded content, and potentially use that data to hijack accounts or infiltrate linked services like Facebook or Dropbox.

This is part of a much broader issue: our team analyzed 156,080 randomly selected iOS apps (around 8% of the App Store) and found that 71% expose sensitive data.


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 