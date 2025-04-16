iOS Photo Vault app leaked user data in real time

April 2025 by CyberNews

The iOS app Photo Vault, designed to protect private content, has leaked user data in real time due to a misconfigured, passwordless Firebase database.

What was exposed:

• Metadata from 17,000 photo albums

• 56 password entries

• 81 private notes, some labeled “passwords”

Because of this flaw, attackers could watch as users uploaded content, and potentially use that data to hijack accounts or infiltrate linked services like Facebook or Dropbox.

This is part of a much broader issue: our team analyzed 156,080 randomly selected iOS apps (around 8% of the App Store) and found that 71% expose sensitive data.