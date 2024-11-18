Rechercher
Business News

Invicti Security appoints former CRO Kevin Gallagher as President

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Invicti Security announces Kevin Gallagher’s return to the company as President. Gallagher brings over 20 years of experience working with a range of established organisations like Brinqa, Sun Microsystems, and BeyondTrust.

Gallagher most recently held the position of CEO of Cososys, a data loss prevention software provider, where he helped lead the company to a profitable exit. Previously, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Netsparker, Acunetix, and Invicti, where he managed global sales and customer success.

This announcement follows the launch of Invicti’s new API security solution which expands the company’s security capabilities for more comprehensive coverage on one platform.


