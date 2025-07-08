Invicti launches next-gen Application Security Platform with AI-powered DAST

July 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Invicti announced the launch of its next-gen Application Security Platform featuring AI-powered scanning capabilities, enhanced DAST performance, and full-spectrum visibility into application risk. The platform enables organizations to detect and fix real vulnerabilities faster and with greater accuracy.

The latest release introduces major enhancements to Invicti’s DAST engine, reinforcing its position as the industry’s most accurate dynamic scanner:

8x faster than leading competitors

Finds 40% more high and critical vulnerabilities

Delivers the industry’s best 99.98% accuracy with proof-based scanning

Innovating to secure more of what matters

The Invicti platform now combines AI-driven features and integrated discovery to expose more of the real attack surface and deliver broader, more accurate security coverage:

LLM scanning secures AI-generated code by identifying risks produced by large language models

AI-powered DAST reveals vulnerabilities that traditionally required manual penetration testing

Integrated ASPM brings complete visibility into application posture, enabling teams to prioritize and manage risk across the SDLC

Enhanced API detection identifies and tests previously hidden or unmanaged APIs - now with native support for F5, NGINX, and Cloudflare

The Invicti Application Security Platform unifies DAST, API security, SCA, and ASPM to help teams focus on what matters most - securing their real attack surface without the noise. It is the latest step in advancing Invicti’s mission to deliver application security that is accurate, scalable, and free of false positives.