Invicti Launches New Integration with ServiceNow

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Invicti announced an integration with ServiceNow to pull scan data from Invicti’s leading DAST and IAST into ServiceNow’s Application Vulnerability Response (AVR) for a seamless experience between the two systems. The joint effort enables Invicti to create better experiences and drive value for customers built with ServiceNow.

ServiceNow’s expansive partner ecosystem and new partner program is critical to support the $500 billion market opportunity for the Now Platform and associated partner services. The revamped ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help joint customers in their digital transformation efforts.

As a Registered Build Partner, the certified integration allows for greater prioritization and potential impact assessment of code flaws that may lead to an exploit. This ability to better show developers and security teams where to focus their efforts furthers its mission to provide AppSec with Zero Noise to customers and the industry. The integration is available in the ServiceNow Store.

Invicti also has integrations with ServiceNow’s Vulnerability Response system, allowing bi-directional functionality and customizations for customers to gain better visibility and automation from vulnerability discovery through remediation, saving developer time and improving security posture through stronger vulnerability management and application security.