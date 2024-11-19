Inversion6 announced its first UK hire, Ian Thornton-Trump, as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Inversion6 announced its first UK hire, Ian Thornton-Trump, as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With his extensive background in IT security and information technology, Ian will spearhead the company’s efforts to expand its successful model from the US into the UK and EU markets.

In his new role at Inversion6, Ian will focus on providing fractional CISO services and advanced cybersecurity solutions tailored to the UK and EU markets and will help support the strong customer base that TRG has built throughout these regions. With his extensive knowledge of the threats faced by small, medium and enterprise businesses, Ian will be instrumental in developing Inversion6’s presence and offerings in these regions.

Before joining Inversion6, Ian served as the CISO for Cyjax Ltd., a UK-based threat intelligence provider to enterprise customers. An ITIL-certified professional, he has held various positions across military, public sector and corporate roles. From 1989 to 1992, Ian served with the Canadian Forces (CF) Military Intelligence Branch and later joined the CF Military Police Reserves in 2002, where he retired as a Public Affairs Officer in 2013. His career further includes a tenure with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) as a Criminal Intelligence Analyst.

Following his public service, he worked as a cybersecurity analyst and consultant across multiple industries, including multinational insurance, banking and healthcare. His deep expertise in cyber threat intelligence has made him a sought-after consultant, specializing in building and optimizing security operations centers and providing services as a fractional CISO.