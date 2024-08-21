Introducing Automatic URL Categorisation: Enhanced Security and Efficiency

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Security administrators work hard to enhance security with detailed policy creation. At Check Point, we are constantly striving to enhance the security and efficiency of our solutions to support security teams. Our new feature, Automatic URL Categorisation, helps your team make the most of their security policies.

This capability leverages advanced machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to provide superior URL classification, ensuring security policies are applied accurately.

NLP-Based URL Classification Key Highlights:

• Improved Accuracy: Our expanded URL categorisation significantly improves classification accuracy for public websites, boosting it from 91% to 98%. This enhancement ensures that customers benefit from more precise and reliable URL filtering.

• Rapid Classification: Over the past 30 days alone, this expanded system has successfully classified 50,000 URLs. This rapid processing capability is crucial in maintaining robust security, as it enables swift identification.

• Comprehensive Availability: Automatic URL Categorisation is now available to all customers across all supported versions of Check Point’s Quantum Network Security, Harmony SASE, and CloudGuard Network solutions.

Understanding Automatic URL Categorisation

This expanded capability analyses website content and categorises URLs in most major languages. URL Categorisation enables firewall security policies to be accurately applied to previously unclassified or novel websites.

Check Point employs additional security measures to determine malware and phishing threats on websites by using Infinity ThreatCloud AI,. This comprehensive security automatically ensures seamless identification and mitigation of threats.

Our Automatic URL Categorisation feature integrates seamlessly with Check Point’s security platforms:

1. Quantum Network Security: Protects your network infrastructure with advanced threat prevention and real-time monitoring.

2. Harmony SASE: Delivers secure access to your applications and data from any location, ensuring seamless and secure remote work.

3. CloudGuard Network: Secures your cloud environments with robust security policies and threat intelligence.