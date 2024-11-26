Inter.link launched an on-demand DDoS Protection service

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Inter.link announces the launch of the next generation of its on-demand DDoS Protection service, marking a significant advancement in how organizations can consume network connectivity and security services while maintaining environmental responsibility. This unique platform is the first in the market to provide carbon-neutral DDoS protection through a single, user-friendly, self-service interface.

The new DDoS Protection service is based on Inter.link’s carrier-grade AS5405 network and combines high-capacity DDoS filtering with a self-service portal that offers pricing and ordering transparency, along with the company’s dedication to environmental sustainability. This launch follows Inter.link’s strategic alliance with the DDoS specialist RioRey, greatly expanding the company’s protection capabilities across Europe.

Key features of the new DDoS Protection service include:

Robust DDoS infrastructure protection capacity integrated directly into Inter.link’s sustainable IP transit network

Real-time threat monitoring

Automated mitigation triggering via API and BGP route signaling

A self-service portal where customers can view transparent pricing and order IP transit, IP access, Flex Ethernet, and DDoS protection services on-demand.

Transparent, fixed, and predictable pricing model

Carbon-neutral network operations with PAS 2060 certification

The platform offers three service tiers — Plus, Premium, and Enterprise. Customers can view DDoS protection pricing transparently in the Inter.link portal. Furthermore, Inter.link DDoS protection offers predictability, avoiding confusing pricing variables such as the volume of clean traffic or attack frequency.

Unlike most traditional solutions in the market, Inter.link’s service operates on its own backbone with several and expanding scrubbing centers, eliminating the need for complex GRE tunnels or network reconfigurations.

As a certified B Corporation, Inter.link continues to lead the industry in environmental sustainability, implementing comprehensive policies including:

Automated measurement of carbon footprint

Sustainable supply chain practices

Renewable electricity usage in data centers

Regular sustainability training and accountability

The DDoS Protection portal is immediately available to new and existing customers, offering unprecedented access to Inter.link’s network of 2000+ peers and low latency reach to Internet audiences.