Integrity360 launches Managed ASM

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Integrity360 has announced the launch of its new Managed ASM service designed to address the growing complexities of securing diverse environments, including IT (Information Technology), Operational Technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT). The Attack Surface Management (ASM) service provides complete visibility into an organisation’s attack surface, enabling proactive risk reduction, exposure management, and threat detection to safeguard critical assets.

The attack surface is expanding at an unprecedented rate, with the number of connected assets worldwide expected to grow by an additional 50 billion devices by 2030. This surge, driven by the adoption of IoT, OT, and other connected technologies, has created new opportunities for cyber attackers to exploit poorly secured assets. Integrity360’s Managed ASM enables organisations to discover, prioritise, and remediate risks before they can be exploited.

According to Gartner, organisations prioritising continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) will be three times less likely to suffer a breach by 2026, highlighting the critical importance of the ASM service. Powered by the Armis Centrix Cyber Exposure Management (CEM) Platform, Integrity360’s Managed ASM leverages advanced automation and AI to discover and monitor all assets, identify exposures, and provide actionable recommendations for remediation.

“Integrity360’s Managed ASM provides organisations with a complete, end-to-end attack surface management solution,” said Jamie Andrews, Senior Director of International Partners at Armis. “By leveraging our platform’s AI-driven intelligence alongside Integrity360’s expert management and remediation services, businesses can stay ahead of evolving threats and maintain a proactive security posture across even the most complex environments.”

According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an organisation’s attack surface includes every point where an attacker can enter or extract data from a system spanning internal and external assets. Recent incidents, such as attacks targeting IoT-connected industrial devices, illustrate how adversaries chain exposures to access or disrupt critical systems or sensitive data.

With attack surfaces expanding across multiple infrastructures and a 140% increase in cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure over recent years, the Managed ASM service responds to the urgent need for comprehensive visibility and proactive management.

The Managed ASM Service addresses several challenges faced by organisations, operating on a cyclical, continuous model to ensure constant improvement in security posture.

• Asset Discovery and Intelligence: Many organisations lack a reliable inventory of their assets. This service provides full visibility of all connected devices, including their vulnerabilities and potential risks.

• Continuous Threat Exposure Management: Threat actors often exploit a chain of vulnerabilities across systems. By identifying and prioritising exposures based on severity and business impact, the service enables security teams to focus their efforts where it matters most.

• Remediation Support: With resource-strapped teams struggling to manage high volumes of vulnerabilities, the service offers practical recommendations and optional augmentation resources to expedite remediation.

• Threat Detection: Leveraging real-time asset intelligence, the service identifies anomalous behaviour indicative of potential threats, enhancing detection capabilities for incidents like lateral movement or rogue device activity.

The Managed ASM Service is tailored to help organisations reduce cyber risk by ensuring complete visibility, prioritising critical exposures, and supporting remediation efforts. This approach is especially vital for industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and utilities, where compromised IoT and OT systems can lead to significant operational and safety impacts and aligns with specific compliance requirements for these critical sectors.

Integrity360’s Managed ASM emphasises the importance of collaboration through fortnightly customer review calls and provides transparency, enabling organisations to assess risk trends, review performance, and prioritise remediation efforts with support from Integrity360’s security experts. This partnership approach ensures continuous optimisation and alignment with the customer’s unique risk profile and allows customers to benefit from a scalable, proactive security framework.