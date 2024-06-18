Integrity360 launches Fortinet managed service to reduce cyber security complexity in Ireland

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Integrity360 announces the launch of a fully managed service spanning the portfolio of cyber security and network solutions by Fortinet, a global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, in Ireland.

Integrity360 is launching this new service for SMEs and enterprises across Ireland, the UK and Europe amid demand from customers to reduce the complexities and challenges associated with a threat landscape which is constantly changing.

Integrity360 is leveraging its in-depth expertise in designing and managing Fortinet-powered solutions to provide an end-to-end managed service which consolidates multiple vendors and technologies. As well as enabling customers to better manage advanced technologies and equipping them with the necessary skills, it will also boost solution efficiency and reduce costs.

The service includes the Fortinet Security Fabric platform, the most integrated, most open portfolio of products in the industry, backed by one operating system (FortiOS), one unified agent (FortiClient), one management console (FortiManager), one data lake (FortiAnalyzer), open APIs, and integration with over 500 third-party products.

In addition, Secure SD-WAN enhances work-from-anywhere with a comprehensive SASE solution by integrating cloud-delivered SD-WAN with Security Service Edge (SSE). The service provides customers with 24/7 monitoring to proactively identify any issues and manage any incidents that occur. It also provides access to Integrity360’s remote security operations centre (SOC) and service desk support.

In turn, the holistic managed service will result in cost savings, increased uptime, strengthened data security, and enhanced business performance for organisations.