September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Integrity360 announced the launch of its new Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) as a Service in collaboration with XM Cyber. Designed to enable organisations to manage their cybersecurity risks more effectively by identifying and prioritising exposures across their entire estate, CTEM as a Service provides businesses with the holistic support needed to identify and mitigate their most pressing cyber risks.

Following Integrity360’s partnership with XM Cyber in 2022, the new service builds on XM Cyber’s Continuous Exposure Management platform with a complementary service offering that helps extract maximum value from the platform, identify potential breach points and attack scenarios, highlight and prioritise exposures that put critical assets at risk and help those be interpreted, understood, and remediated.

Integrity360’s CTEM as a Service offers support in managing the implementation of these remediations, either through the customer’s internal teams or their external support partners. It’s a comprehensive approach that sees security efforts tailored to the areas that matter most to an organisation, while reducing the burden on security teams who are often stretched thin. This enhances the efficiency and efficacy of security measures while exposures are tracked over time to correlate remediation activity with posture improvement.

Key elements of the service include:

• Platform Setup & Operational Management: From platform deployment and configuration to sensor design and integration, ensuring seamless operation.

• Exposure Detection & Prioritisation: Continuously monitoring business infrastructure, identifying critical exposures and attack paths.

• Remediation Management: Support for the remediation process with prioritised recommendations and engagement with business IT teams.

• Resource Augmentation: Access to professional services and specialised teams to address remediation demands where needed.

According to Gartner, by 2026, organisations that prioritise their security investments based on a continuous exposure management program will be three times less likely to suffer a breach. Integrity360’s CTEM as a Service directly aligns with this, giving customers the tools they need to maintain their security posture.

Integrity360’s CTEM as a Service not only identifies vulnerabilities but all types of exposure such as those caused by misconfiguration and the mismanagement of identities and permissions, credentials, and third parties. By sitting down with resolver groups, mapping out processes and integrating output into existing systems, we validate the threat posed and provide clear, actionable guidance and ongoing support for remediation execution. Furthermore, CTEM as a Service aligns security investments with business priorities, making it easier for organisations to invest where it matters most.

Unlike traditional vulnerability management programs, Integrity360’s CTEM as a Service covers additional sources of exposure also, from identity management issues to AI-based threats, cloud, and supply chain risks. This comprehensive approach ensures that organisations are not just addressing a single point of failure but are continuously managing the broader attack surface by identifying the choke points that yield the most effective defence against attackers.