Integrity360 announced the launch of its Managed dSOC Services

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Integrity360 announced the launch of its Managed dSOC Services, an advanced security monitoring solution powered by Darktrace’s AI-driven technology and Integrity360’s cyber security expertise. The partnership allows Darktrace customers to gain access to an expert team dedicated to ensuring continuous, real-time monitoring, with around-the-clock expertise that internal teams may lack and to fully optimise and benefit from the capabilities of the platform.

The Managed dSOC Services are tailored to support businesses with proactive threat detection, rapid incident response, and continuous optimisation of their security investments, ensuring comprehensive protection against constantly evolving threats.

According to a recent report from Gartner, organisations that do not optimise and manage their cyber security solutions effectively may see a 30% increase in security incidents over the next three years. Integrity360’s Managed dSOC Service directly addresses this challenge by offering a fully managed service that takes the burden off internal teams, allowing businesses to focus on growth while ensuring optimal protection.

For Integrity360’s Darktrace customers, Integrity360’s Managed dSOC Services represent a critical enhancement to their cyber security investment. Darktrace’s platform, powered by advanced AI, offers unparalleled threat detection and real-time security insights. Augmenting this with Integrity360’s service capacity and expertise to fully manage the system will help organisations harness the platform’s full potential. Companies with a managed service like Managed dSOC will experience enhanced security optimisation, increasing further their return on investment from their Darktrace platform.

Integrity360’s Managed dSOC enables customers to fully capitalise on the benefits of their Darktrace investment, from 24/7 active monitoring to bespoke reporting and continuous AI model optimisation, ensuring clients not only detect threats in real time but also respond swiftly and strategically. With Integrity360’s specialised support, organisations can rest assured that their Darktrace environment is optimally configured, continually adapting to emerging cyber threats, and delivering maximum risk reduction.

The Managed dSOC service goes beyond traditional security operations by not only managing day-to-day monitoring but also providing ongoing tuning and optimisation, incident support, and threat analysis to keep clients’ defences agile and aligned with current threats.

Integrity360’s Managed dSOC Services are available in three distinct tiers:

• Managed dSOC: Core operational monitoring and breach detection, with daily reports for complete visibility and monthly health check.

• Managed dSOC+: Adds 24/7 active monitoring, high-value asset tagging, and periodic threat reviews for a more robust approach to security.

• Managed dSOC + MDR: Delivers advanced capabilities including threat response and proactive threat hunting.

These flexible options allow businesses to select the level of support they require, from foundational monitoring to advanced threat detection and response, ensuring scalability as needs evolve.

Cyber security requires rigorous oversight and constant adaptation to new risks and Integrity360’s Managed dSOC Service addresses a prevalent universal challenge for most organisations: the cyber security skills and resource gap. Integrity360’s dedicated team of Darktrace experts ensures that every deployment is tailored to the client’s specific needs, refining configurations and implementing high-value security protocols to reduce exposure and enhance incident management.

As threats like ransomware, advanced phishing attacks, and supply chain compromises continue to surge, Integrity360’s Managed dSOC Services offer an essential service for companies seeking to strengthen their security posture while mitigating the complexity associated with managing AI-driven solutions. Managed dSOC Services represent a critical tool for businesses in high-risk sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail, government, and more, providing a comprehensive solution that combines advanced AI capabilities with expert oversight. By maximising the potential of Darktrace, organisations can minimise risk and confidently protect their critical assets.