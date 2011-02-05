innovaphone Participates in the "Cloud Services made in Germany" Initiative

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

One year after innovaphone launched its own cloud solution, the myApps Cloud, the Sindelfingen-based specialist for work and communications solutions takes stock of the successful year. The concept of giving customers maximum flexibility and freedom of choice in technical and commercial matters has worked out. innovaphone has now joined the "Cloud Services made in Germany" initiative, which stands for legal clarity when using cloud solutions.

The idea of offering the virtualized innovaphone myApps platform from the cloud has been very well received: "Especially in the spring of last year, we saw high demand for our cloud solutions when the pandemic struck as many of our customers had to let the majority of their employees work from home overnight. Thanks to our Cloud app, our resellers and partners were able to implement cloud projects within a very short space of time and with state-of-the-art standards," explains Dagmar Geer, CEO, innovaphone AG. The flexibility of the myApps Cloud paid off in particular: It is easy to expand the cloud solution by adding more users, extra locations or new applications at any time. The innovaphone myApps Cloud brings companies a cloud solution from a single source that can be expanded on a modular basis, on multiple devices and across different platforms. It comprises all the traditional IP telephony functions, state-of-the-art unified communications functionalities such as audio and video conferencing, chat, application sharing, messaging etc. as well as numerous work and administration tools (e.g. CRM and Office integration).

Even though it had to be done quickly at the time - the security aspect was certainly not neglected and was often the crucial factor for customer decisions in favor of the my Apps Cloud solution developed in Germany and hosted in Europe, which, like the entire innovaphone product portfolio, is permitted to carry the trust seals by TeleTrust: "Security made in Germany" and "Security made in Europe". Now innovaphone has joined the "Cloud Services made in Germany" initiative. "Even or especially in a globalized world, ’made in Germany’ is a seal of quality and stands for reliability, durability and solidity. By fulfilling the strict criteria for inclusion in the solution catalogue of the ’Cloud Services made in Germany’ initiative, our customers receive even more legal clarity," explains Dagmar Geer.