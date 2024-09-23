Industry Strategic Committee (Comité Stratégique de Filière, CSF) "Solutions Industrie du Futur" welcomes funding for the innovative RéCLasSIF (Réseau des Campus Labellisés Solutions Industrie du Futur) project as part of France 2030

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

The RéCLasSIF project (a network of campuses with the “Solutions Industrie du Futur” label) is a major initiative led by Institut Mines-Télécom (IMT) and Arts et Métiers, under the aegis of the CSF " Solutions Industrie du Futur" (S-I-F), and was chosen as part of the France 2030 plan ("Solutions for the Industry of the Future" call for proposals).

RéCLasSIF provides for a new network of 15 campuses of excellence dedicated to the industry of the future to accelerate innovation and the digital and environmental transition in French industry. It focuses on developing and integrating solutions for the industry of the future in industrial demonstrators that incorporate key technologies such as AI, 5G, environmental metrology and new energy vectors. These efforts target eco-design, decarbonization as well as operators’ health, safety and efficiency to support small and medium-sized businesses’ transformation and the adoption of more digitized processes that use less energy and are more robust.

The project will boost France’s position in promising technological sectors by training key players in the industry of the future, accelerating the integration of solutions for industry and bringing together service providers and their small and medium-sized business users to create value and ensure French industry’s competitiveness and sustainability on the international stage.

This ambitious project is not just a promise for the future of French industry, but a call to action for all the players concerned. RéCLasSIF’s success will represent a decisive step toward a digital, decarbonized industry, ensuring France remains a global industrial leader.

Frédéric SANCHEZ, President of AIF and CSF Solutions Industrie du Futur, says, "Comité Stratégique de Filière ’Solutions Industrie du Futur’ is pleased that France 2030 has chosen the landmark RéCLasSIF project led by IMT and Arts et Métiers, which embodies our commitment to transforming French industry. By focusing on innovation and collaboration between small and medium-sized businesses, we will accelerate the shift to industry 5.0, essential to our digital, decarbonized industrial future."

Vincent Charvillat, Deputy Executive Director of Institut Mines-Télécom, the RéCLasSIF project was designed using an innovative model by the teams at IMT and Arts et Métiers schools, combining research and innovation. To address the challenge of reindustrialization and maintain France’s industrial competitiveness, the teams involved will help to accelerate industry’s innovation and digital transformation. A vast program of 32 scientific projects will be deployed on key technologies using large-scale technology platforms and a coordinated network of 15 IMT and Arts et Métiers campuses.

Laurent Champaney, President of Arts et Métiers, says, "The RéCLasSIF project is at the heart of our 2022-2027 strategic project. It will support businesses over the entire value chain, in close proximity to their local sites thanks to the S-I-F-certified campuses. The project will help to accelerate the digital and environmental transition, leveraging the campuses’ industrial platforms and open demonstrators that act as showcases for industrial users. Finally, through the project’s achievements on evolutive learning factories, it will help adapt engineers’ initial education and continued learning to transformations in industry."

This project is government-funded through France 2030. It also has support from the French Ministry for the Economy and Finance, boosting its impact and scope in initiatives for the industry of the future.