INDUSTRY REACTION: The CrowdStrike issue will be one of the most significant cyber issues

July 2024 by Omer Grossman, CIO, CyberArk

The current event appears – even in July – that it will be one of the most significant of cyber issues of 2024. The damage to business processes at the global level is dramatic. The glitch is due to a software update of CrowdStrike’s EDR product. This is a product that runs with high privileges that protects endpoints. A malfunction in this can, as we are seeing in the current incident, cause the operating system to crash.

There are two main issues on the agenda: The first is how customers get back online and regain continuity of business processes. It turns out that because the endpoints have crashed - the Blue Screen of Death - they cannot be updated remotely and this the problem must be solved manually, endpoint by endpoint. This is expected to be a process that will take days.

The second is around what caused the malfunction? The range of possibilities ranges from human error - for instance a developer who downloaded an update without sufficient quality control - to the complex and intriguing scenario of a deep cyberattack, prepared ahead of time and involving an attacker activating a "doomsday command" or “kill switch”. CrowdStrike’s analysis and updates in the coming days will be of the utmost interest