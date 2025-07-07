Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Nokia partner to reduce energy demand and support AI-powered, sustainable operations

July 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH), Indonesia’s leading digital telecommunications company, has deployed Nokia Energy Efficiency, part of Nokia’s Autonomous Networks portfolio, to reduce energy demand and carbon dioxide emissions across its nationwide radio access network (RAN).

Using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyse real-time traffic patterns, Nokia Energy Efficiency enables Indosat to adjust or shut idle and unused radio equipment automatically during low network demand periods. The solution, engineered with intelligent thermal management to cut network cooling energy needs, is available in a SaaS model that eliminates large up-front capital expenditure and avoids the need to perform on-site software maintenance and updates, contributing to greener network operations.

The multi-vendor, AI-driven energy management solution can reduce energy costs and carbon footprint with no negative impact on network performance or customer experience. It can be rolled out in a matter of weeks.

The initiative marks another critical step in Indosat’s broader transformation journey—from a conventional telecom operator into an AI TechCo—powered by intelligent technologies, cloud-based platforms, and a commitment to sustainability. By embedding automation and intelligence into network operations, Indosat is unlocking new levels of efficiency, agility, and environmental responsibility across its infrastructure.

Indosat’s commitment to sustainability has already earned it regional recognition. It was the first operator in Southeast Asia to achieve ISO 50001 certification for energy management—underscoring its pledge to minimize environmental impact through operational excellence. The collaboration with Nokia builds upon a successful pilot project, in which the AI-powered solution demonstrated its ability to reduce energy consumption in live network conditions.

Following the pilot project, Nokia deployed its Energy Efficiency solution to the entire Nokia RAN footprint in Sumatra, Kalimantan, Central and East Java.

Nokia’s Autonomous Networks portfolio, including its Autonomous Networks Fabric solution, utilizes Agentic AI to deliver advanced security, analytics, and operations capabilities that provide operators with a holistic, real-time view of the network so they can reduce costs, accelerate time-to-value, and deliver the best customer experience.

Autonomous Networks Fabric is a unifying intelligence layer that weaves together observability, analytics, security, and automation across every network domain; allowing a network to behave as one adaptive system, regardless of vendor, architecture, or deployment model.