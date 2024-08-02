In the aftermath of the CrowdStrike outage, the challenges of maintaining software quality at scale.

August 2024 by Greg Notch, Chief Information Security Officer, Expel

The CrowdStrike situation is a reminder that delivering software quality at scale is incredibly difficult. While it’s easy to pile on the criticism, the security industry and its customers should take this opportunity to reflect on our own practices and review our threat models to ensure that when things like this happen in the future–and they will–we have prevention and resilience strategies in place to mitigate the impact.

One way for companies to help themselves avoid these situations is to diversify their security technologies. This of course looks different for every organization, but adopting best-of-breed solutions for each org’s specific needs and ensuring they integrate with each other is a huge first step in achieving that diversity and avoiding unnecessary risk.

And if a company already has a comprehensive security platform in place, it would be in its security team’s best interest to look at ways of reinforcing redundancy plans for when a software issue impacts their security capabilities. Resilience is a critical outcome security teams should be delivering and testing.

While this situation is frustrating, it’s crucial in times like these that the security industry as a whole come together to support one another and learn from these experiences, because security is a team sport.