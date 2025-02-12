Immersive Labs Rebrands as ‘Immersive’

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Immersive Labs y announced its official name change to “Immersive,” along with its new “Be Ready” tagline. The company has also rebranded its platform as “Immersive One,” a unified platform that is relevant and impactful for every employee. This rebrand reflects the company’s broader mission of helping organizations prepare for the future of cyber threats. Central to this evolution is Immersive’s pioneering approach to cyber drills—dynamic, realistic exercises designed to continuously prove and improve organizational cyber resilience across all teams and functions.

To better understand how organizations address cyber-readiness, Immersive commissioned an independent study with Sapio Research.* The findings reveal that 94% of organizations have either implemented or plan to implement cyber drills in the next three years, highlighting their growing recognition as a critical tool for preparing for, and mitigating, cyber threats.

Why the Change to Immersive

The new brand evokes the company’s evolution from a single training platform to a full cyber resilience and readiness solution spanning the entire workforce and specific to roles (e.g., developers, cloud engineers, and others), and comprising cybersecurity training, exercises, ranges, and cyber drills to upskill both technical and non-technical teams. The new identity also highlights the company’s vision in which every organization is ready for threats and able to prove it to their leadership and other key stakeholders.

“The change to Immersive reflects the evolution of our brand from lab-based training to a comprehensive approach to cyber resilience and readiness,” said James Hadley, CEO and Founder of Immersive. “Cyber drills exemplify this new focus, ensuring organizations can continuously prove and improve their readiness. I envision a future where cyber drills are as routine as fire drills, helping businesses worldwide maintain resilience in the face of evolving threats. Immersive is already leading the charge to make this vision a reality.”

Inclusive of the rebrand, Immersive has changed the name of its platform to Immersive One, evoking one, unified platform offering market-leading depth and breadth of hands-on labs, simulations, and interactive exercises that cater to diverse roles and skill levels. The new branding marks a new era for Immersive, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and dedication to providing customers with the most effective tools and resources to combat ever-growing cyber threats.

Immersive’s Comprehensive Approach to Cyber-Readiness

Since its founding, Immersive has led the way in empowering organizations to strengthen critical cyber capabilities at all levels and across all functions. Initially launching with a series of cybersecurity labs in 2017, Immersive now offers a range of cyber skills development solutions that help organizations achieve the following business outcomes:

• Be Ready with Total Enterprise Coverage - Benefit from a single platform to be ready across the entire organization, enable vendor consolidation, and benchmark and identify risk relevant to everyone’s role (not just the cyber team).

• Continuously Prove Cyber Capabilities - Leverage granular individual and team performance data to continuously prove capabilities across the organization, aligned to security frameworks.

• Improve Speed and Quality of Response - Respond faster and more confidently to emerging threats while improving results by reducing incident response times and improving decision-making.

• Improve Recruitment and Career Development - Leverage granular individual and team performance data to continuously prove capabilities across the organization, aligned to security frameworks.

• Reduce Cloud and App Vulnerabilities - Enhance secure coding practices and identify vulnerabilities in applications and cloud environments. Reduce security risks early across the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and mitigate vulnerabilities in cloud security.

• Reduce Cybersecurity Costs - Reduce cybersecurity costs and make better investment decisions. Consolidate training and capability management, lower dependence on third-party staffing, and make informed, risk-based investment choices to minimize risks of regulatory fines.

Industry Research Underscores the Importance of Cyber-Readiness

Amidst ever evolving threats that overwhelmingly involve the human element and cost global organizations an estimated $4.88M annually, the importance of being ready for anything has never been so evident.

Immersive’s latest research conducted by Sapio Research found:

● 94% of organizations have already implemented cyber drills or are planning to in the next 3 years.

● 96% of cyber leaders believe effectively communicating cyber-readiness to senior leadership and Boards will be crucial in 2025.

● Cyber decision-makers currently spend only 39% of their time assessing and improving cyber readiness.

● Almost half (49%) of businesses have experienced a cyber attack in the past 12 months.

● Software and cloud vulnerabilities (51%) are considered the greatest cyber threat.