Immersive Labs Expands its Executive Leadership Team

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Immersive Labs announced it has appointed Julie Chapman to its executive leadership team as Chief Customer Officer alongside Stefan Ritter as Chief Product Officer. Together, these new, highly accomplished global leaders will expand Immersive Labs’ investment in its customers, including many of the world’s largest enterprises and government organizations. Together Ritter and Chapman will drive relentless product innovation, and a world-class customer experience, to help organizations build lasting resilience against cyber threats.

Chapman is a seasoned customer experience executive, leading high-performing teams in the technology industry for more than 20 years, from scaling up start-ups to managing expansion for large global brands. She has held leadership roles at IBM, Adobe, Marketo, and Interos. Chapman joined Immersive Labs in May 2023 as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience before being promoted into her current role.

Ritter is a global product leader and entrepreneur known for driving innovation at top enterprises. He brings a wealth of expertise with a background as Vice President of Product Management at SAP and data consulting and engineering experience at the New York Times and Escape the City. Holding a dual MBA from Columbia University and London Business School, Ritter believes in earning user trust through dependable security and beautiful, streamlined designs.

In 2023 Immersive Labs launched its Resilience Score, which measures an organization’s workforce preparedness for cyber attacks and breaches based on the company’s years of benchmarking data across industry verticals, and Immersive Labs was also recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Skills and Training Platforms, Q4 2023 due in part to its highest score possible in the reporting and dashboards criterion.