iland Secure Cloud Backup for Veeam Cloud Connect Gives MSPs and Enterprise IT Complete View of Global BaaS Environments

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

iland, an industry-leading provider of secure application and data protection cloud services built on proven VMware technology, announced new upgrades to its Secure Cloud Console that improve how managed service providers (MSPs) and multi-location enterprises manage their entire global portfolio of Veeam cloud-based backup solutions from a single, unified console.

The iland Secure Cloud Console is a fully-integrated unified management platform that provides full insight into iland’s cloud services including security and compliance configurations, performance, consumption and costs. The new features include a single pane of glass to view and support global cloud backup environments, including greater granularity to leverage real-time data and statistics over multiple accounts, and improve control over multiple tenants from a single space without extra work or permissions.

Additional self-service capabilities help simplify storage management, reallocate resources and add new tenants. Global enterprises and MSPs can also provide Backup as a Service (BaaS) internally and manage multiple repositories and locations from a single user interface. For example, administrators leveraging iland’s BaaS Insider Protection feature, an air-gapped repository that protects data against internal and external threats including ransomware, can now display the status of their multi-tenant environments in a single view. Administrators can also change Veeam Cloud Connect tenant names and update tenant passwords easily and from any location.

iland Secure Cloud Backup with Veeam Cloud Connect is designed for Veeam users who need performance, security, and simplicity in their cloud solution for offsite backups and archives.

iland has a long history of innovation with Veeam in delivering seamless access and insights to customers to employ Veeam Cloud Connect in a way that best meets the needs of their business. The partnership has also led to multiple Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year and Innovation Partner of the Year awards.