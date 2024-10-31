IGEL unveiled the support for a trio of Microsoft solutions

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

IGEL unveiled the support for a trio of Microsoft solutions. First, IGEL has the ability to use the Microsoft Entra ID Conditional Access security feature. Second, IGEL can be managed by Microsoft Intune, an industry leading cloud endpoint management solution. And third, the availability of Microsoft Edge for Business as its native enterprise grade browser application for IGEL OS. This level of support for these Microsoft capabilities is unique in the Linux-based endpoint security arena, making it easy for Linux-based organizations to use IGEL for Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365 and Edge browser-based software as a service (SaaS) environments.

Conditional Access

Conditional access is critical for improving enterprise IT security and reducing ransomware. IGEL already helps eliminate endpoint ransomware through the Preventative Security Model. But in stolen credential attacks, bad actors use social engineering to obtain victims’ usernames and passwords and leverage that information to sign in. Support for Microsoft Entra Conditional Access brings IGEL into the decisions that go beyond just username and password to check whether the user is on an IGEL device and learn if that device is registered to the organization’s IGEL Universal Management Suite infrastructure, offering an added level of security against such cyberattacks.

Intune use

IGEL OS is a secure endpoint OS designed for SaaS, desktop as a service (DaaS), virtual desktop infrastructures (VDI) and secure browser environments. It significantly reduces endpoint total cost of ownership (TCO) and the endpoint attack surface. But IGEL understands that not every organization will run solely on IGEL OS and that organizations are diverse in their use cases and the types of devices and operating platforms they utilize. With IGEL’s new capabilities, Microsoft Intune can now be used as a single point of visibility to identify and protect all managed and unmanaged devices with an organization – including those safeguarded with the IGEL OS.

Edge browser for business

Edge is now available as a native application for IGEL OS and available from the IGEL App Portal. Why is this important? Because running Edge natively delivers the best user experience and browser performance, providing users with all Edge browser features.