IGEL has announced IGEL for Business Continuity

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

IGEL has announced IGEL for Business Continuity, which empowers organisations to recover in minutes from compromised Windows endpoints due to ransomware and other cyberattacks. This fast-acting new subscription-based service also enables employees to work from home in the increasingly common event of extreme weather, natural disaster, fire or flood.

IGEL for Business Continuity springs into action to recover Windows operating systems using the impacted hardware, makes it simple for end users to clean boot their own machines to IGEL OS via a second partition or UD Pocket USB drive and restores connections to Windows 365 and other software-as-a-service tools as upstream services are recovered and brought back online.

This is far faster and more efficient than the traditional approach, which requires IT teams to visit and manually re-image the devices. When multiple devices are impacted, this outdated, manually-intensive approach can take days, weeks or even months to address the urgent need.

IGEL for Business Continuity is available as an annual subscription. It comes in a software-only version and a UD Pocket version. Both packages include business continuity services to establish the IGEL infrastructure and create the bootable image for different end-user use cases.