IGEL Expands Preventative Security Model™

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

IGEL has introduced the new IGEL Managed Hypervisor—a powerful extension of its Preventative Security Model™. This new offering empowers organizations to extend the life of critical legacy applications while modernizing IT and OT infrastructure. Designed to run legacy operating systems securely on today’s high-performance hardware, IGEL Managed Hypervisor enables seamless digital transformation while reserving operational continuity.

The IGEL Managed Hypervisor enables seamless integration with converged IT and OT networks, supporting network segmentation and zero-trust architectures to reduce attack surfaces and enforce strict access controls. With IGEL Ready partner integration, remote troubleshooting, and security updates, it ensures high availability and operational continuity for critical environments — including those that could otherwise be trending toward obsolescence or in need of a costly hardware and software overhaul.

IGEL has successfully tested the new hypervisor with devices from IGEL’s three top platform partners: HP, Lenovo, and LG. The IGEL Managed Hypervisor marks a breakthrough in enterprise computing, giving organizations the flexibility to run legacy apps and operating systems securely on the latest hardware. This not only extends the lifespan of critical OT environments but also fortifies endpoint security—allowing enterprises to modernize on their own terms. We are proud to collaborate with our partners to deliver practical next-generation solutions that enable secure, future-ready computing.

Built on IGEL’s secure endpoint operating system and the Preventative Security Model™, the IGEL Managed Hypervisor allows organizations to break the dependency between aging operating systems and outdated hardware. It enables legacy Windows environments — common in operational technology (OT) use cases like manufacturing, energy, and industrial sectors — to run securely on modern devices, helping reduce vulnerabilities and improve manageability.

The hypervisor supports remote management, centralized policy enforcement, and integration with IGEL Ready ecosystem partners, giving IT teams more control and flexibility across hybrid infrastructures. With the ability to securely isolate legacy workloads, it becomes a key enabler for zero-trust strategies while preserving mission-critical business operations.

Unlocking the Future of Secure, Flexible Computing

The IGEL Managed Hypervisor addresses a critical industry need by providing organizations with:

• Extended Software Investment Value – Extend the life of legacy operating systems and apps securely on modern endpoint devices.

• Seamless Digital Transformation – Modernize IT infrastructure at the pace of business without disrupting critical business operations.

• Enhanced Security and Compliance – Fortify endpoint security while maintaining regulatory compliance.

• Optimized Hardware and Software Utilization – Maximize the lifespan of enterprise hardware and past software investments.

Availability & Next Steps

The IGEL Managed Hypervisor is now available for enterprises looking to enhance security, extend software lifecycles, and flexibly modernize IT infrastructure without disruption.